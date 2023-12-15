Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Knox County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peoria Heights High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moline High School at Galesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
