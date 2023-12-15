Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Kendall County, Illinois today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainfield Central High School at Yorkville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joliet Central High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oswego, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield South High School at Oswego East High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oswego, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooseheart High School at Parkview Christian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.