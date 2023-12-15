If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kane County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plainfield East High School at West Aurora High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Aurora, IL
  • Conference: Southwest Prairie
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooseheart High School at Parkview Christian

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Yorkville, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano High School at Kaneland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Maple Park, IL
  • Conference: Interstate Eight
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at Geneva High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Geneva, IL
  • Conference: DuKane
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Neuqua Valley High School at Metea Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Aurora, IL
  • Conference: DuPage Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marengo High School at St. Edward High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Elgin, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hampshire High School at Crystal Lake Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Crystal Lake, IL
  • Conference: Fox Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Islamic Foundation School at Harvest Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Elgin, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

H.D. Jacobs High School at Dundee-Crown High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Carpentersville, IL
  • Conference: Fox Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

