Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kane County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainfield East High School at West Aurora High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooseheart High School at Parkview Christian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Geneva, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neuqua Valley High School at Metea Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marengo High School at St. Edward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hampshire High School at Crystal Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Islamic Foundation School at Harvest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H.D. Jacobs High School at Dundee-Crown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Carpentersville, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
