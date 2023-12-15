Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Henry County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneseo High School at Rock Island High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Orion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
