Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Henry County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Geneseo High School at Rock Island High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 15

6:55 PM CT on December 15 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL Conference: Western Big 6

Western Big 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Orion High School