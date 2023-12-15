Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Fayette County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hillsboro High School at Vandalia High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15

5:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Vandalia, IL

Vandalia, IL Conference: South Central

South Central How to Stream: Watch Here

South Central High School at Martinsville High School