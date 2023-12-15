The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) square off against the Milwaukee Panthers (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Milwaukee Panthers put up an average of 66.5 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 71 the Eastern Illinois Panthers allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 2-0 when it scores more than 71 points.

Eastern Illinois' record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.

The Eastern Illinois Panthers put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (64) than the Milwaukee Panthers allow (64.3).

When Eastern Illinois scores more than 64.3 points, it is 3-3.

When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 64 points, it is 4-2.

The Eastern Illinois Panthers shoot 41.4% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Milwaukee Panthers concede defensively.

The Milwaukee Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Eastern Illinois Panthers concede.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Miah Monahan: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

9.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Lalani Ellis: 9.1 PTS, 47.9 FG%

9.1 PTS, 47.9 FG% Charita Lewis: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

