Eastern Illinois vs. Milwaukee December 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) will face the Milwaukee Panthers (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Eastern Illinois vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Illinois Games
- December 9 at Wright State
- December 2 at Loyola Chicago
- December 7 at home vs North Dakota
- December 5 at Bradley
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Macy McGlone: 16.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Miah Monahan: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Lalani Ellis: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ellie Buzzelle: 9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sydney-James Desroches: 3.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 1.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- McGlone: 16.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Monahan: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Ellis: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Buzzelle: 9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Desroches: 3.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 1.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.