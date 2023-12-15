Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in DuPage County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Naperville North High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schaumburg Christian School at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proviso East High School at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Darien, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Catholic High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neuqua Valley High School at Metea Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Park High School at Glenbard North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Carol Stream, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton North High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westmont High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Islamic Foundation School at Harvest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montini Catholic High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons Township High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.