Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Clark County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Central High School at Martinsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Martinsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School - Marshall at Lawrenceville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- Conference: Little Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield Community High School at Casey-Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Casey, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.