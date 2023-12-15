Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Christian County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Christian County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Litchfield High School at Pana High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Pana, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pawnee High School at Edinburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Edinburg, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.