The Chicago State Cougars (0-16) travel to face the UIC Flames (5-3) after dropping 10 road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. UIC Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 55.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 71.0 the Flames allow.

Chicago State is 0-2 when it scores more than 71.0 points.

UIC is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.8 points.

The Flames average 77.3 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 88.3 the Cougars give up.

Chicago State is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

This season the Flames are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars shoot 34.3% from the field, 9.1% lower than the Flames concede.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 39.3 FG%

7.3 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 39.3 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

13.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Tae'lor Willard: 10.3 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

10.3 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Taylor Norris: 6.0 PTS, 37.4 FG%

6.0 PTS, 37.4 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 5.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Chicago State Schedule