Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Champaign County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School at Rantoul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rantoul, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Christian School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Urbana High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.