Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Springfield High School at Rantoul High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Rantoul, IL

Rantoul, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympia High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Arthur Christian School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Broadlands, IL

Broadlands, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Urbana High School at Normal West High School