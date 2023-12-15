Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Carroll County, Illinois today? We have you covered below.
Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notre Dame de La Salette at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Georgetown, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Georgetown, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
