The Cleveland State Vikings (6-5) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a five-game road slide when they visit the Bradley Braves (6-3) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Carver Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 140.5.

Bradley vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -9.5 140.5

Bradley Betting Records & Stats

Bradley's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 140.5 points six times.

Bradley has an average total of 143.4 in its games this year, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Braves are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Cleveland State has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-4-0 mark from Bradley.

Bradley vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 6 66.7% 72.7 147.6 70.8 140.1 138.9 Cleveland State 6 60% 74.9 147.6 69.3 140.1 143.5

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

The 72.7 points per game the Braves put up are just 3.4 more points than the Vikings allow (69.3).

When Bradley puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Bradley vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 5-4-0 1-0 7-2-0 Cleveland State 6-4-0 3-0 4-6-0

Bradley vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Cleveland State 15-1 Home Record 13-3 8-5 Away Record 7-9 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

