The Cleveland State Vikings (5-3) play the Bradley Braves (6-1) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Carver Arena. This contest will start at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Bradley Players to Watch

Malevy Leons: 15.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Darius Hannah: 13.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Connor Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Christian Davis: 9.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Duke Deen: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Bradley vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

Bradley Rank Bradley AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank 188th 75.0 Points Scored 77.6 130th 151st 69.3 Points Allowed 68.9 143rd 209th 32.6 Rebounds 34.5 129th 315th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 13.1 18th 96th 8.4 3pt Made 6.8 236th 160th 13.6 Assists 12.6 222nd 183rd 11.9 Turnovers 11.6 160th

