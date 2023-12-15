The Cleveland State Vikings (6-5) will attempt to end a five-game road slide when visiting the Bradley Braves (6-3) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Carver Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Cleveland State matchup.

Bradley vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bradley Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline BetMGM Bradley (-9.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bradley (-9.5) 140.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bradley vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

Bradley is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

A total of seven out of the Braves' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

Cleveland State has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

In the Vikings' 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

