How to Watch Bradley vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (6-5) travel to face the Bradley Braves (6-3) after losing five road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.
Bradley vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bradley Stats Insights
- This season, the Braves have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Vikings' opponents have hit.
- In games Bradley shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Braves are the 264th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings rank 193rd.
- The Braves score only 3.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Vikings allow (69.3).
- Bradley is 5-2 when scoring more than 69.3 points.
Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bradley posted 78.4 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 66.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Braves allowed 56.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 66.3.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Bradley fared better at home last year, sinking 9.1 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 33.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 79-72
|CFSB Center
|12/2/2023
|Indiana State
|L 85-77
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Akron
|L 67-52
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/15/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/18/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|The LeBron James Arena
|12/21/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Carver Arena
