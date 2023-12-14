Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Winnebago County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scales Mound High School at South Beloit High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: South Beloit, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lena-Winslow High School at Winnebago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Winnebago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Auburn High School at Harlem High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Machesney Park, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.