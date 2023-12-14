Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stephenson County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Stephenson County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lena-Winslow High School at Winnebago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Winnebago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orangeville High School at West Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Savanna, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.