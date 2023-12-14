Jimmy Butler and Nikola Vucevic will go head to head when the Miami Heat (14-10) face the Chicago Bulls (9-16) at Kaseya Center on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Vucevic Jimmy Butler Total Fantasy Pts 883.1 721.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.3 36.1 Fantasy Rank 35 40

Buy Butler and Vucevic gear on Fanatics!

Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler Insights

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Vucevic averages 16.4 points, 10.5 boards and 3.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls put up 109.1 points per game (27th in league) while allowing 113.4 per contest (16th in NBA). They have a -106 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The 42.8 rebounds per game Chicago accumulates rank 22nd in the league, 3.0 fewer than the 45.8 its opponents collect.

The Bulls make 12.1 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 2.5 fewer than their opponents.

Chicago has won the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 11.6 (second in NBA) while forcing 14.4 (seventh in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jimmy Butler & the Heat

Butler's numbers for the season are 21.6 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

The Heat's +32 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.7 points per game (21st in the NBA) while giving up 111.3 per outing (ninth in the league).

Miami averages 41.0 rebounds per game (26th in the league) compared to the 42.0 of its opponents.

The Heat hit 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.6 on average.

Miami has won the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 12.5 (eighth in NBA play) while forcing 14.7 (sixth in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Vucevic Jimmy Butler Plus/Minus Per Game -3.8 4.5 Usage Percentage 22.8% 26.0% True Shooting Pct 50.7% 60.0% Total Rebound Pct 16.8% 8.9% Assist Pct 15.5% 21.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.