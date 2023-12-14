Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in McLean County, Illinois today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Routt Catholic High School at Pleasant Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:31 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Pleasant Hill, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.