If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in McLean County, Illinois today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Routt Catholic High School at Pleasant Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:31 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Pleasant Hill, IL
  • Conference: Western Illinois Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.