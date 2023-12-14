In the upcoming tilt versus the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Louis Crevier to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Crevier stats and insights

Crevier is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Crevier has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

