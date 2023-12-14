Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Lake County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Libertyville High School at Lake Zurich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
