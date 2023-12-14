In the upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Joey Anderson to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW

