On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Jason Dickinson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

  • Dickinson has scored in seven of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Dickinson has no points on the power play.
  • Dickinson's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:22 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

