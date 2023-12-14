Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in DuPage County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bremen High School at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elgin High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park and River Forest High School at Hinsdale Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian High School at Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family
- Game Time: 8:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Lisle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
