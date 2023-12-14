There is high school basketball competition in DuPage County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bremen High School at College Preparatory School of America

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14

6:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elgin High School at Glenbard South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Glen Ellyn, IL Conference: Upstate Eight

Upstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park and River Forest High School at Hinsdale Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian High School at Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family