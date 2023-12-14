Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Cook County, Illinois. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gilbert Christian High School at New Trier High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on December 14
  • Location: Scottsdale, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindblom Math and Science Academy at Perspectives Leadership Academy

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowen High School at Julian High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • Conference: Chicago Public - Blue South
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Solorio Academy High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Urban Prep Charter Academy-Englewood at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rauner College Prep High School at ITW David Speer Academy

  • Game Time: 5:28 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • Conference: Chicago Public
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bremen High School at College Preparatory School of America

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Lombard, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Universal High School at Reavis High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Burbank, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Acero -- Sor Juana Ins de la Cruz Charter High SchoolSor Juana Ines de la Cruz Charter High School at Lycee Francais de Chicago

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Glenbrook South High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Glenview, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park and River Forest High School at Hinsdale Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Hinsdale, IL
  • Conference: West Suburban
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

