In the upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Connor Murphy to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

In one of 28 games this season, Murphy scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Murphy has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:45 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:13 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:39 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

