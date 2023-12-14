Will Connor Bedard Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 14?
Will Connor Bedard find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bedard stats and insights
- Bedard has scored in 10 of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- Bedard's shooting percentage is 14.0%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Bedard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|21:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:00
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:08
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
