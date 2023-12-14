If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Coles County, Illinois today, we've got you covered here.

Coles County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charleston High School at Effingham High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Effingham, IL
  • Conference: Apollo
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

