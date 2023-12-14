Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coles County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Coles County, Illinois today, we've got you covered here.
Coles County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charleston High School at Effingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Effingham, IL
- Conference: Apollo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
