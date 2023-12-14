Coby White and the Chicago Bulls take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on December 12, White produced 27 points and eight assists in a 114-106 loss versus the Nuggets.

Let's break down White's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 16.7 23.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.6 Assists 5.5 4.5 5.1 PRA -- 24.8 33.3 PR -- 20.3 28.2 3PM 3.5 3.2 5.0



Coby White Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.0 per contest.

He's connected on 3.2 threes per game, or 26.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 99.7. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the ninth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.3 points per game.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the Heat are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

The Heat give up 26.5 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the 20th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Coby White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 34 20 5 3 4 1 1 11/18/2023 29 14 3 5 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.