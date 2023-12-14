Thursday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Miami Heat (14-10) and the Chicago Bulls (9-16) at Kaseya Center features the Bulls' Nikola Vucevic as a player to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI

BSSUN, NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls lost their previous game to the Nuggets, 114-106, on Tuesday. Coby White led the way with 27 points, plus four boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 27 4 8 1 0 5 Nikola Vucevic 26 16 5 0 2 1 DeMar DeRozan 14 4 5 1 2 1

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic averages 16.4 points, 10.5 boards and 3.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan's averages on the season are 22.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, making 43.7% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

White's numbers for the season are 16.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game (seventh in league).

Patrick Williams averages 8.8 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Andre Drummond averages 6.1 points, 6.9 boards and 0.6 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 21.8 3.6 6.1 0.8 0.5 1.0 Nikola Vucevic 15.5 10.8 4.0 0.8 1.0 1.0 Coby White 23.6 4.6 5.1 0.6 0.2 5.0 Patrick Williams 13.2 5.3 1.4 0.9 0.9 1.6 Andre Drummond 6.1 8.0 0.5 0.6 0.4 0.0

