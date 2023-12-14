The Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center on Thursday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Vucevic and others in this matchup.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Thursday's over/under for Vucevic is 18.5 points, 2.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 10.5 -- is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Vucevic has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Thursday's over/under.

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +118)

Thursday's over/under for DeMar DeRozan is 24.5 points. That is 2.2 more than his season average of 22.3.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game.

DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -143)

The 20.5-point over/under for Coby White on Thursday is 3.8 higher than his season scoring average (16.7).

He has grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

White has picked up 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).

He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

