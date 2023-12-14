Top Player Prop Bets for Bulls vs. Heat on December 14, 2023
The Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center on Thursday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Vucevic and others in this matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Bulls Injury Report
|Heat vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Bulls Prediction
|Heat vs Bulls Players to Watch
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (Over: -108)
|11.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
- Thursday's over/under for Vucevic is 18.5 points, 2.1 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- 10.5 -- is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
- Vucevic has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Thursday's over/under.
Get Vucevic gear at Fanatics!
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|24.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: +118)
- Thursday's over/under for DeMar DeRozan is 24.5 points. That is 2.2 more than his season average of 22.3.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game.
- DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coby White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: -125)
|5.5 (Over: -108)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
- The 20.5-point over/under for Coby White on Thursday is 3.8 higher than his season scoring average (16.7).
- He has grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.
- White has picked up 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).
- He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.