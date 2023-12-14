The Miami Heat (11-8) go head to head with the Chicago Bulls (6-14) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He's also draining 46.1% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls are getting 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Coby White this season.

Alex Caruso is averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is draining 53.7% of his shots from the field and 47.5% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 1.7 treys per game.

Patrick Williams is averaging 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

The Bulls are receiving 5.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Andre Drummond this season.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo averages 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Jimmy Butler puts up 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 40.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lowry puts up 9.7 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 46% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Jaime Jaquez averages 12 points, 2.5 assists and 3.9 boards.

Duncan Robinson posts 14.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Bulls vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Bulls 112.3 Points Avg. 106.9 110.3 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 46.9% Field Goal % 44.4% 38.2% Three Point % 34.9%

