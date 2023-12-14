Vince Dunn and Connor Bedard will be two of the best players to watch when the Seattle Kraken face the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his club with 24 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 12 goals and 12 assists in 28 games (playing 19:20 per game).

Philipp Kurashev's 16 points this season, including six goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Jason Dickinson has nine goals and five assists for Seattle.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-9-1 in 13 games this season, conceding 44 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 329 saves and an .882 save percentage, 64th in the league.

Kraken Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Seattle, Dunn has 23 points in 30 games (four goals, 19 assists).

Oliver Bjorkstrand is another key contributor for Seattle, with 21 points (0.7 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists.

Eeli Tolvanen's 19 points this season are via seven goals and 12 assists.

Joey Daccord (4-5-6) has a 2.7 goals against average and a .902% save percentage (35th in league).

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 29th 2.57 Goals Scored 2.36 31st 19th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.46 27th 20th 30.2 Shots 27.4 30th 6th 28.6 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 17th 20.21% Power Play % 10% 30th 22nd 77.65% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 24th

