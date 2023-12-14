In the upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Anthony Beauvillier to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In two of 28 games this season, Beauvillier has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Beauvillier has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Beauvillier averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.