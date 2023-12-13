Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Vermilion County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
University High School at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Catlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
