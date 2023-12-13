How to Watch the UIC vs. Green Bay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) welcome in the UIC Flames (5-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison
- The Flames score an average of 80.3 points per game, 20 more points than the 60.3 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
- UIC has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
- Green Bay is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 80.3 points.
- The 70.4 points per game the Phoenix score are the same as the Flames give up.
- When Green Bay puts up more than 72 points, it is 3-0.
- UIC is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.
- The Phoenix shoot 45.8% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Flames concede defensively.
- The Flames make 46.9% of their shots from the field, just 7.6% more than the Phoenix's defensive field-goal percentage.
UIC Leaders
- Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Jaida McCloud: 11.6 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Dais'Ja Trotter: 14 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Danyel Middleton: 9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Makiyah Williams: 13.1 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)
UIC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|IUPUI
|W 79-49
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 79-75
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Omaha
|W 95-89
|Baxter Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Kress Events Center
|12/15/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/20/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Rubin Arena
