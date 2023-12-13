The Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) welcome in the UIC Flames (5-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UIC vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames score an average of 80.3 points per game, 20 more points than the 60.3 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
  • UIC has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
  • Green Bay is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 80.3 points.
  • The 70.4 points per game the Phoenix score are the same as the Flames give up.
  • When Green Bay puts up more than 72 points, it is 3-0.
  • UIC is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.
  • The Phoenix shoot 45.8% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Flames concede defensively.
  • The Flames make 46.9% of their shots from the field, just 7.6% more than the Phoenix's defensive field-goal percentage.

UIC Leaders

  • Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
  • Jaida McCloud: 11.6 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Dais'Ja Trotter: 14 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
  • Danyel Middleton: 9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Makiyah Williams: 13.1 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UIC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 IUPUI W 79-49 Credit Union 1 Arena
11/26/2023 @ Saint Louis L 79-75 Chaifetz Arena
12/1/2023 @ Omaha W 95-89 Baxter Arena
12/13/2023 @ Green Bay - Kress Events Center
12/15/2023 Chicago State - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/20/2023 UTEP - Rubin Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.