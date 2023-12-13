The Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) welcome in the UIC Flames (5-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Flames score an average of 80.3 points per game, 20 more points than the 60.3 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

UIC has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Green Bay is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 80.3 points.

The 70.4 points per game the Phoenix score are the same as the Flames give up.

When Green Bay puts up more than 72 points, it is 3-0.

UIC is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.

The Phoenix shoot 45.8% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Flames concede defensively.

The Flames make 46.9% of their shots from the field, just 7.6% more than the Phoenix's defensive field-goal percentage.

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Jaida McCloud: 11.6 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

11.6 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Dais'Ja Trotter: 14 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

14 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Danyel Middleton: 9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Makiyah Williams: 13.1 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

