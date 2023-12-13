Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rock Island County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Rock Island County, Illinois, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale High School at Geneseo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Geneseo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.