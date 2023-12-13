OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 13
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVC teams will be on Wednesday's college basketball schedule for one game, the Morehead State Eagles taking on the Louisville Cardinals.
OVC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Morehead State Eagles at Louisville Cardinals
|4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|ACC Network Extra
