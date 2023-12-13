The Northwestern Wildcats (3-6) will be looking to stop a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the DePaul Blue Demons (5-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Marquee Sports Network

Northwestern vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 67.1 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 71.5 the Blue Demons give up.

Northwestern has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

DePaul has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.

The Blue Demons average only 4.3 fewer points per game (77) than the Wildcats give up (81.3).

When DePaul totals more than 81.3 points, it is 3-0.

Northwestern has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 77 points.

The Blue Demons shoot 43% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 40.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Blue Demons concede.

Northwestern Leaders

Hailey Weaver: 12.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

12.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Melannie Daley: 12.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG%

12.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG% Caileigh Walsh: 11.4 PTS, 42 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

11.4 PTS, 42 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Paige Mott: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.3 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.3 FG% Caroline Lau: 6.8 PTS, 7 AST, 32.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Northwestern Schedule