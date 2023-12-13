Northwestern vs. DePaul December 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Anaya Peoples: 21.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kate Clarke: 15.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jorie Allen: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Katlyn Gilbert: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michelle Sidor: 10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
DePaul Players to Watch
- Peoples: 21.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Clarke: 15.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Allen: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gilbert: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sidor: 10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.