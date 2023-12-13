The No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) are heavy, 24.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago State Cougars (3-9) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -24.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

In six of eight games this season, Northwestern and its opponents have combined to total more than 132.5 points.

The average total in Northwestern's contests this year is 141.8, 9.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Northwestern has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark of Chicago State.

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 6 75% 75.9 140.9 65.9 137.7 134.4 Chicago State 6 54.5% 65.0 140.9 71.8 137.7 141.0

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

The 75.9 points per game the Wildcats put up are just 4.1 more points than the Cougars allow (71.8).

Northwestern is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 4-4-0 0-0 4-4-0 Chicago State 5-6-0 0-0 5-6-0

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Chicago State 13-5 Home Record 8-0 7-4 Away Record 3-20 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

