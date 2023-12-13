The Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (3-9) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on BTN.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Northwestern (-24.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northwestern (-24.5) 132.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

Northwestern has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Wildcats' eight games this season have gone over the point total.

Chicago State has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, five out of the Cougars' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

