The No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (3-9) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • Northwestern has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 339th.
  • The 75.9 points per game the Wildcats average are just 4.1 more points than the Cougars give up (71.8).
  • When Northwestern scores more than 71.8 points, it is 5-0.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively, Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road.
  • The Wildcats ceded 60.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.4 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Northwestern drained 0.3 more threes per game (8.1) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Northern Illinois W 89-67 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/1/2023 Purdue W 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 91-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/13/2023 Chicago State - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/20/2023 Arizona State - Footprint Center

