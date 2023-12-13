How to Watch Northwestern vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (3-9) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Northwestern vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Northwestern has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 339th.
- The 75.9 points per game the Wildcats average are just 4.1 more points than the Cougars give up (71.8).
- When Northwestern scores more than 71.8 points, it is 5-0.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively, Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road.
- The Wildcats ceded 60.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.4 in road games.
- When playing at home, Northwestern drained 0.3 more threes per game (8.1) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (34.1%).
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 89-67
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|W 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 91-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Footprint Center
