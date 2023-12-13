The No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (3-9) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Cougars allow to opponents.

Northwestern has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 339th.

The 75.9 points per game the Wildcats average are just 4.1 more points than the Cougars give up (71.8).

When Northwestern scores more than 71.8 points, it is 5-0.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively, Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road.

The Wildcats ceded 60.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.4 in road games.

When playing at home, Northwestern drained 0.3 more threes per game (8.1) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule