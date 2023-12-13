Wednesday's game at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) squaring off against the Chicago State Cougars (3-9) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-59 victory, as our model heavily favors Northwestern.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 80, Chicago State 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-21.3)

Northwestern (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

Northwestern has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Chicago State is 5-6-0. The Wildcats have a 4-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cougars have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 10 points per game with a +80 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.9 points per game (160th in college basketball) and allow 65.9 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Northwestern falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It is grabbing 30.9 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.5 per outing.

Northwestern connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (187th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 35.5% from deep while its opponents hit 35.1% from long range.

The Wildcats put up 102.9 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball), while allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions (177th in college basketball).

Northwestern has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 7.3 per game (first in college basketball action) while forcing 14.8 (50th in college basketball).

