Just a single MVC game is on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That matchup is the UIC Flames squaring off against the Green Bay Phoenix at Kress Events Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV UIC Flames at Green Bay Phoenix 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!