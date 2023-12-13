Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McDonough County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in McDonough County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.
McDonough County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bushnell-Prairie City High School at West Prairie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Monmouth, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
