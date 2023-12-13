Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in LaSalle County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Earlville High School at St. Bede Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Peru, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mendota High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
