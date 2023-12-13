Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Henry County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale High School at Geneseo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Geneseo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.